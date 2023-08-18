Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
64900.75 -250.27
Nifty (-0.40%)
19287.55 -77.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
37750.15 -145.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5294.60 -46.75
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
43845.40 -45.95
Heatmap

More than 300 films, shows shot in J-K after launch of new film policy: L-G

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the first-day shoot of upcoming TV serial "Pashmina", Sinha said the union territory is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings

Manoj Sinha

Two years ago, a new film policy was launched by the J-K administration after consultations with all stakeholders. Now, we are seeing that Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings, Sinha told reporters | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said over 300 movies and serials have been shot here after the administration launched the new film policy.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating the first-day shoot of upcoming TV serial "Pashmina", Sinha said the union territory is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings.
Two years ago, a new film policy was launched by the J-K administration after consultations with all stakeholders. Now, we are seeing that Jammu and Kashmir is re-emerging as a favourite destination for film shootings, Sinha told reporters.
The LG said the film-related activities in the union territory will help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth.
"I feel that the era when Hollywood or Bollywood films were shot here till the '80s, is returning. More than 300 films have been shot here. Today, SAB TV has started the serial Pashmina' from here and I wish them the best.
"I think it will provide employment opportunities to the local youth and will increase the economy, Sinha added.

Also Read

Rajnath embarks for Jammu, day after 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

We are firmly resolved to defeat terrorist menace: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Apni Party protests in J-K against ration, electricity supply curtailment

LG Manoj Sinha expects more than 2 cr tourists to visit J&K this year

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Two LeT militant associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla on Friday

Snail mail check: How many letters does the post office still deliver?

Tomatoes expected to become affordable as wholesale prices decline 30%

"Pashmina", which will air on SAB TV, is directed by Siddharth Malhotra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Films

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceHealth Insurance PoliciesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit BurmanFuture Retail resolution professional moves NCLT against Kishore Biyani

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineOpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon