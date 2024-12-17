More women in medicine show our progress towards a developed society: Murmu

Business Standard
Amaravati
Dec 17 2024

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the rising participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that India is becoming a truly developed society.

Addressing the first convocation of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) at Mangalagiri near here, she said relentless promotion of holistic health and ensuring health for all should be the guiding principle of every medical professional of this institute.

"The rising participation of women in the medical profession and their significant contributions demonstrate that we are becoming a truly developed society. This also highlighted the fact that given opportunity, our daughters excel in every field," the President said.

 

The government has taken up several schemes, including Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and made treatment accessible for those facing difficulties in accessing treatment, she said.

Along with the government, it is also the responsibility of a conscious society to ensure that no one should be left out of medical services due to financial or other reasons, Murmu stressed.

The President said Indian doctors, based on their talent and hard work, are in the forefront in the developed nations.

She said people from other countries come to India to avail healthcare services.

India is developing into an important centre in affordable medical tourism on the world map, she said, adding doctors of the country play an important role in this regard.

She called upon young doctors to give priority to providing medical care and services to people living in rural, tribal and remote areas.

Yogasan and Pranayam have also been accepted from the modern point of view in the context of holistic health care, she noted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Adbul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, Andhra Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and other dignitaries were present.

The foundation for AIIMS-Mangalagiri was laid in 2015 and the first batch of MBBS students were inducted on August 30, 2018, which passed out today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu President of India India's growth women in India

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

