President Murmu highlights need to expand trade between India, Armenia

During a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Armenia, she noted the close cooperation between the two countries at global multilateral fora

President recalled the centuries-old cultural linkages between India and Armenia. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Recalling centuries-old cultural linkage between India and Armenia, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday that there is a need to expand bilateral trade between the two countries.

During a meeting with a parliamentary delegation from Armenia, she noted the close cooperation between the two countries at global multilateral fora and appreciated Armenia's membership of the International Solar Alliance and its participation in all three Voice of Global South Summits.

The delegation, led by Alen Simonyan, the president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, called on Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Welcoming the delegates, the President recalled the centuries-old cultural linkages between India and Armenia and the multifaceted contemporary relationship based on shared values of democracy, according to an official statement.

 

Murmu expressed India's willingness to continue contributing to capacity building and skill development in Armenia through "our various development partnership programmes", it said.

She also highlighted the need to expand bilateral trade and enhance both physical and financial connectivity between the two countries, according to the statement issued by the President's office.

President Murmu noted that regular parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in enhancing understanding of each other's systems of governance and laws, and said this visit by the Armenian parliamentary delegation would "further strengthen our bilateral ties".

Topics : Armenia India trade President of India

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

