Most escalators in Connaught Place found non-functional: NDMC vice chairman

Upadhyay conducted an inspection of the escalators installed in various subways at Connaught Place and its surroundings in the area of the New Delhi Municipal Council, a statement said (Photo: PTI)

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Saturday said most of the escalators in Connaught Place here were found non-functional during an inspection.

He has issued strict instructions to the electricity, civil, security and all the departments concerned, demanding prompt action and enhancing security measures.

Upadhyay conducted an inspection of the escalators installed in various subways at Connaught Place and its surroundings in the area of the New Delhi Municipal Council, a statement said.

Acknowledging public complaints, he personally assessed the situation, revealing that out of the 22 escalators in the Connaught Place area, connecting to places such as Super Bazar, Statesman House, KG Marg, and Janpath, most of them were found non-functional.

He stressed the need for ensuring that visitors, residents, and market traders association members are not inconvenienced by non-functional escalators.