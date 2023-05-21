close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Women often unable to reach out to laws meant to protect them: Judge

Despite several laws having been promulgated in the country to protect rights of women, often they are unable to reach out and take benefit of that, claimed Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta HC

IANS Kolkata
Indian Women

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite several laws having been promulgated in the country to protect the rights of women, often they are unable to reach out and take benefit of that, claimed Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Gangopadhyay was speaking at a seminar on the great Indian social reformer, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, whose 251st birth anniversary will be celebrated on Monday.

As an example Justice Gangopadhyay, who had been recently in the national headlines because of his verdict in the school recruitment case in West Bengal, referred to the law regarding maternity leave to substantiate his argument.

"There is a specific law on this count. But in many cases women, especially coming from the financially backward sections, do not get benefit out of it. The reason is poverty and lack of awareness. This discrimination continues among the financially backward sections," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

On this matter, he also reminded that it took as long as 11 years to introduce the law on maternity leave since the discussions to introduce the same started in 1950.

Justice Gangopadhyay also referred to the delayed introduction of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the PoSH Act.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Calcutta HC Bar Association divided over attending Justice Mantha's bench

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

Wankhede at CBI office for questioning in connection with Aryan Khan case

Tamil Nadu govt to emulate Japanese water management techniques: Report

PM Modi wraps up 'fruitful visit to Japan,' departs for Papua New Guinea

What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know

Army's patrolling party opens fire after suspicious movement in Poonch

"Even verbal abuse or attacking a woman on personal matters is equivalent to harassment. A woman facing such things has the right to approach the law enforcement authorities concerned. But unfortunately many in our country are not aware of the concept of women's dignity. The implementation of law as regards to mental harassment against women is much more in Europe and USA," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

As regards to PoSH Act, his observation was that while women subordinates at offices often hesitate to report cases of sexual harassment, there are also incidents that some women misuse the provisions of that Act.

--IANS

src/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : women empowerment rights issue

First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan receives 38% lower inflows in financing in 10 months: Report

Photo: Wikipedia
3 min read

El Nino on the horizon, could wipe out $3 trillion of world economy

North-east monsoon to be normal on neutral El Nino: IMD
3 min read

Polls open in Greece's first election since international controls ended

Photo: ANI
4 min read

Govt planning to introduce amendment bill for minerals mined offshore

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
1 min read

Siddaramaiah-led govt will work for people in Karnataka, says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

IAF temporarily grounds fleet of around 50 MiG-21 fighter aircraft

An IAF team during the rehearsal for Aero India 2023 (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva

PM Modi with Brazil's President Silva
3 min read

LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi
2 min read

PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon