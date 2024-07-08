MP cabinet minister Ramniwas Rawat takes oath twice after misreading words

Business Standard
While the initial function was held at the Sandipani auditorium in the Raj Bhawan, the same programme was later held in the Darbar Hall of the Governor House

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat on Monday took oath as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded his ministry nearly seven months after assuming office.
However, Rawat had to be sworn in twice as he misread from his oath paper as "Rajya Mantri" (state minister) instead of "Rajya Ke Mantri", which means cabinet minister, an official said.
This led to confusion among mediapersons whether he took oath as a minister of state or cabinet minister.
When the authorities concerned came to know of the matter, it was decided that Rawat should take oath again, he said.
While the initial function was held at the Sandipani auditorium in the Raj Bhawan, the same programme was later held in the Darbar Hall of the Governor House.
Governor Mangubhai Patel again administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the Darbar Hall in the presence of CM Yadav and other dignitaries. Rawat then took oath as "Rajya Ke Mantri", the official said.
Later, the chief minister later told reporters outside Raj Bhawan, "Ramniwas Rawat today took oath as cabinet minister."

Rawat, the Congressman-turned-BJP politician, also clarified to mediapersons that he took oath as "cabinet minister".
CM Yadav assumed office on December 13, 2023 following the state assembly elections.
Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign on April 30.
Although Rawat joined the BJP, he has not yet resigned from the state assembly as Congress MLA.
Since joining the BJP at an election rally, Rawat had hesitated to confirm his switch over to the ruling side.
With the induction of Rawat, the strength of the Yadav cabinet rose to 32, including the chief minister, the official said.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

