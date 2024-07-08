Delhi govt puts transfer of 5,000 teachers in abeyance after LG's order

Atishi, Delhi's Education Minister congratulated the people of Delhi on the orders being withdrawn.. (Photo: PTI)

Acting on the orders of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday directed that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.

Saxena on Sunday directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to keep the transfer orders issued last week in abeyance as an interim measure after a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and representatives of teachers met the LG in his office.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Education minister Atishi, however, alleged a conspiracy by the BJP behind the transfer orders.

She also congratulated the people of Delhi on the orders being withdrawn.

In an official order, the education department said it had received several representations in the matter of the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), pertaining to teachers who have continued for more than 10 years in the same school.

"After going through the representations and listening to the delegations, the competent authority has decided to constitute an appropriate committee, comprising representatives of all stakeholders and experts, so as to take a holistic, sympathetic and fair view in the matter," it said.

Therefore, till further orders, the transfer orders of teachers issued on 02.07.2024 are kept in abeyance. Postings of all such teachers are restored as on 01.07.2024," it said.

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer.

Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.

A few days back, Atishi had instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of the teachers who have been teaching in the same school for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.