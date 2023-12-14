Sensex (1.22%)
MP O'Brien suspended from RS for remainder of winter session for misconduct

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O'Brien and warned him for his conduct

Derek O Brien. (Photo: ANI)

Derek O Brien. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
TMC member Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct".
Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O'Brien and warned him for his conduct.
He was named earlier in the morning also for his "unruly behaviour" and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.
Accusing O'Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.
The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.
Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as members of the opposition protested the suspension.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Derek O’Brien Rajya Sabha winter session Parliament

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

