CNG price hiked by Rs 1 per kg in Delhi-NCR from today: Check new rates

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR has been increased by Rs 1 per kg from December 14, and will now cost Rs 76.59 per kg.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) said that the rate of CNG has been hiked in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The new rates of CNG have come into effect from 6 am on December 14. This year, the CNG prices have been increased four times.

The new price of CNG in Noida is now at Rs 82.20 per kg, and Rs 81.20 per kg in Greater Noida. The new rate of CNG in Ghaziabad is at Rs 81.20 per kg, and in Gurugram, the rate of CNG now stands at Rs 83.62 per kg.

Earlier, the prices of CNG increased in November and August but were reduced in July.

Last month, the IGL hiked the prices of CNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad by 1 per kg. In Delhi, the price of CNG was revised from Rs 74.59 per kg to Rs 75.59 per kg. In Noida, the revised rate was Rs 81.20 per kg, and in Greater Noida, it was 80.20 per kg. In Ghaziabad and Hapur, the revised CNG rate was Rs 80.20 per kg. In Rewari, the rate of CNG was Rs 81.20 per kg.