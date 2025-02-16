Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MP's new logistics policy to boost supply, attract investors: CM Yadav

MP's new logistics policy to boost supply, attract investors: CM Yadav

The chief minister said the government is focusing on reducing the port turnaround time for effective policy implementation, which will lead to improved efficiency of the state's supply chain

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, BJP leader MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, in, New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh government's new logistics policy will strengthen the state's economy and attract investors in the upcoming global investors summit (GIS), Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday.

Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, is scheduled in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Yadav listed various features of the Logistics Policy such as RFID, Green Card Scheme, green industrialisation etc.

According to Yadav, the logistics policy novelties that were unveiled recently will improve supply efficiency by reducing logistics costs.

"The policy's objective is to develop efficient, reliable, and strategically sustainable world-class logistics infrastructure so that logistics cost can be reduced to global standards by 2030," he stated.

 

Also Read

MahaKumbh, Mahakumbh Traffic

Weekend rush at Maha Kumbh again, traffic increases at MP-UP border

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Global Capability Centres policy to bring new investment: MP CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Global Investors Summit: Madhya Pradesh govt to showcase urban infra

Begging, beggars

Bhopal cracks down on begging: First FIR filed against almsgiver, beggar

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP to streamline policies, fast-track public services to draw investors

Yadav said the policy will make MP an attractive destination for domestic and international businesses.

"The Madhya Pradesh Logistics Policy 2025 will also prove to be important in the direction of the overall economic development. It will take the state economy to new heights in coming years," he said.

The chief minister said the government is focusing on reducing the port turnaround time for effective policy implementation, which will lead to improved efficiency of the state's supply chain.

"The e-delivery orders will be introduced from the PCS One system, which will make logistics processes more streamlined and transparent," he said, adding that dedicated labs will be set up for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

He said technological innovations like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will enhance security and speed up the movement of goods.

Additionally, the inclusion of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform will make the exchange of data in the logistics value chain simpler and faster, he said.

He said the policy also included the Green Card Scheme, granting quick approval to those logistics operators who adopt green transportation.

The chief minister further said the state government has been developing more than 20 cargo terminals to develop infrastructure suitable for inland and international logistics transportation.

"These terminals will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which will facilitate freight transportation. Due to reduced transportation costs, the profit of businessmen will increase and more investment will be attracted to the state," Yadav added.

He said the provisions for developing export parks have been included in the policy and the developer of these parks will get 100 per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration fees, as well as financial assistance of up to Rs 40 crore or 50 per cent per acre for infrastructure development.

Yadav said the establishment of common processing facilities for exporters will also be encouraged. For this, financial assistance of up to 25 per cent of the project cost or a maximum of Rs 25 crore will be provided.

"Green industrialisation has also been encouraged in this policy. For this, up to 50 per cent reimbursement will be provided on the establishment of zero liquid systems of waste management and centralised waste management systems," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Latest LIVE: Congress demands resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw over deadly stampede at NDLS

stampede, NDLS stampede

Centre probing if fake news caused Delhi stampede: Sukanta Majumdar

NDLS stampede, stampede

5 of 18 Delhi stampede victims died from traumatic Asphyxia: LNJP Hospital

Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nitish Kumar are the only two railway ministers who resigned after rail tragedies

On moral ground: Railway ministers who resigned after train tragedies

New Delhi railway station

Govt should accept that wrong announcement was made: Ex-Railway Minister

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit logistic performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsWPL 2025, GG vs UPW LIVE SCOREIPL 2025 Schedule live announcementFIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live scoreLatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon