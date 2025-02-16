Business Standard

Centre probing if fake news caused Delhi stampede: Sukanta Majumdar

The Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries

Image: X@PTI_News

Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar stated that the Railway Ministry is investigating whether "fake news" was propagated, leading to the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. As many as 18 people were killed and many others were left injured in the tragedy.

He also suggested that Indian Railways is investigating the angle of "conspiracy" behind the stampede

"It is a very sad incident. We and our government are very sad," he said

"... The Rail Ministry is investigating this incident to understand if any conspiracy or fake news was propagated that caused such an incident... The Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is extremely capable of his position..." Majumdar told ANI on Sunday.

 

Meanwhile, A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Februray 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The railways said the committee has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the incident. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

On Saturday, there was a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed the lives of 18 people. The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railway CPRO told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

