MPSC exam paper leak: Aspirants protest in Pune; Oppn extends support

A large number of MPSC aspirants staged a protest march in Pune on Monday, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and action against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in various examinations.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman and secretary and the immediate appointment of officers with a "clean image" to the posts.

The march began at Omkareshwar Temple Chowk and proceeded to the Pune District Collectorate, where protesters raised demands related to the functioning of the MPSC and examination procedures.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Congress legislator Vishwajit Kadam joined the protesters, extending support to their demands.

Pawar said the government must fulfil the protesters' demands.

The protesters demanded that the commission provide, within eight days, an explanation on objections raised about the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination and initiate an inquiry into alleged irregularities.

Among other demands, the aspirants sought an inquiry into alleged errors in the evaluation of descriptive papers of the 2025 State Services Main Examination and Agricultural Services examination.

They also demanded that the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the Mumbai Crime Branch to the MPSC be made public.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating a question paper leak involving the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination held in March.

The protesters sought a forensic audit of all examinations conducted during the tenure of arrested MPSC under-secretary Abhijit Lendwe. They demanded a detailed inquiry into the service records and promotion criteria of Lendwe and two other accused MPSC assistant section officers Vishweshwar Dattatraya Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe.

They also demanded scrutiny of the call detail records (CDRs) of candidates selected through the contacts of the three accused and a probe into the alleged involvement of agents.

The aspirants also sought an independent inquiry into doubts raised by students over results of other examinations and a forensic audit of suspicious results and successful candidates.

They demanded that the Group-C (for clerks and typists) preliminary examination scheduled for October 25, 2026, be conducted in a completely transparent manner. The protesters also sought revival of the stenographer post.

Pawar said the state government must fulfil the demands of the students. "This is not a political agitation. It is an agitation led by all the MPSC aspirants," he said while talking to reporters.

Amid demands for his resignation, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar last week said the question paper leak in the Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination happened before he took charge of the recruitment body.

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons, including a female candidate who had secured seventh rank in the exam, in connection with the case.

According to Bhimanwar, the commission has also constituted a high-level internal committee to recommend preventive and security measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The state government has separately formed a high-level committee to suggest necessary improvements in the overall examination process, he said.

Notably, tribal students and job aspirants in Maharashtra have held protests over poor hostel conditions, student safety, and exam paper leaks, prompting the state government to accept key demands and set up a new exam reform panel.