close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Tripura to buy 80MW additional power for Durga Puja: Power Minister

In 2021, the state's peak hour demand during Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival, was 327MW, which rose to 332MW in 2022

Durga Puja festival

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tripura is planning to buy 80MW additional power to ensure uninterrupted electricity during Durga Puja, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.
This year, the state's power demand is expected to be around 380MW during the Durga Puja days, Nath said after a review meeting here on Friday.
In 2021, the state's peak hour demand during Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival, was 327MW, which rose to 332MW in 2022, he said.
"Like previous years, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has taken steps to provide uninterrupted power during Durga Puja. We expect the demand to be around 380MW this year during the festival days," he said.
"The state currently has 300MW power. TSECL will arrange an additional 80MW to meet the requirement during Durga Puja,' he added.
He hinted at cutting down power sales to Bangladesh to ensure adequate power supply during the festival days. At present, the state sells 100MW power to the neighbouring country daily.

Also Read

Tripura CM asks officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the state

Tripura Cong working president expelled amid speculation over joining BJP

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Ulta Rath Yatra mishap: CM Manik Saha announces compensation for victims

5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for 'disrupting' budget proceedings

Bengaluru Police bust Rs 854 cr cyber investment fraud, arrest six people

Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir enters 3rd day, train movement remains hit

Will definitely catch culprits: Manipur CM on probe into death of students

Arunachal's 500m Nechiphu tunnel means safer, faster transit for locals

PM launches 'Sankalp Saptaah' at Bharat Mandapam for Aspirational Blocks

Nath appealed to the Puja organisers to correctly assess their requirement and apply for temporary power connections. "If Puja organisers correctly project their power needs, TSECL will take care of it," he said.
To prevent repeat of the Kumarghat incident, TSECL will depute officials on the immersion routes. "We urge the Puja committees to inform TSECL about the routes of immersion processions so that precautionary measures could be taken," he said.
As many as 10 devotees were electrocuted to death at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on June 28 after a metal chariot carrying Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high power transmission line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tripura Durga Puja electricity

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon