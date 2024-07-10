Business Standard
MUDA Scam: Complaint filed against K'taka CM, 9 others for forgery

The complaint also alleges the involvement of the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar and MUDA officials in the same case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

File Image: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The complaint, filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, alleges the wrongdoings of Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, who claimed to be a landowner, and his family.
The complaint was lodged at Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru.
The complaint also alleges the involvement of the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar and MUDA officials in the same case.
Along with the police, the letter has also been written to the governor, the state chief secretary and the principal secretary of the revenue department.
The complainant alleged that MUDA cheated by creating fake documents and obtaining plots worth crores of rupees. Snehamayi Krishna has raised several questions in his complaint.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and appealed to the state government to transfer it to the CBI.
Pralhad Joshi said, "It is alleged that it is a more than Rs 3,800 crores scam and plots duly authorised by MUDA have been transferred in the name of the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. There is a huge scam and the then DC who has now been transferred to cover up the same, had written more than 15 letters to the state government to look into the matter and show proper directions to MUDA. In spite of that, they did not act and Siddaramaiah got very valuable land."

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday, dismissed allegations of any scam in MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) site allocation and said there have been no scams during the Congress tenure in the state.Speaking to the media after a 'Government at Your Doorstep' programme in the taluk, he said, "All the scams that the state witnessed have taken place during the BJP tenure. We will respond to all the allegations during the session."
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that an investigation is being conducted to determine if there was any misuse in the allotment of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) plots.
"The plots are currently on hold, and there has been no loss to the government. Those involved in the plot allotment have been transferred, and a senior IAS officer is leading the investigation. A final decision will be made after the report is submitted," Siddaramaiah said.
.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

