Rain likely in Mumbai all week; railway tracks turn into aquariums. Updates

A metro passes over the Andheri subway which has been closed for commuters due to waterlogging during rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai on lockdown amid heavy rain

The downpour in Mumbai on Monday was recorded up to 300 millimeters in some pockets in just a few hours, with the city recording its highest one-day rainfall since 2019. The intense downpour disrupted normal life in the city and surrounding districts, forcing authorities to close schools and colleges. The heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging , making it difficult for people to navigate flooded roads and railway tracks.





Our Vakola Traffic officials contributing in clearing the drainage holes at Western Express Highway near Ramnagar Subway, to drain out the rainwater accumulated in the heavy rains.#AlwaysOnDuty#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/Jz1Trpz5Wv Come rain or shine, we are on the ground.Our Vakola Traffic officials contributing in clearing the drainage holes at Western Express Highway near Ramnagar Subway, to drain out the rainwater accumulated in the heavy rains. #MonsoonTrafficUpdates July 8, 2024

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos of the chaos, sparking widespread outrage as many people questioned the authorities’ preparedness to deal with the annual phenomenon.

Mumbai rains trend on social media, videos viral

One of the undated videos showed fish swimming in the water flooding Mumbai’s railway tracks, sparking jokes from people that the railway stations had turned into an aquarium.

“New branch of Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai,” a user, identified as @ShreerajT, joked on X (formerly Twitter).

According to IMD’s classification, a ‘moderate’ rainfall phenomenon is categorised in the case of 15.6-64.4 mm rain showers. For ‘heavy’ rainfall category, the range of downpour has to be 64.5-115.5 mm, and 115.6-204.4 mm for ‘very heavy’ rainfall.