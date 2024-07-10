Rain likely in Mumbai all week; railway tracks turn into aquariums. Updates

Mumbai rains prediction today: Mumbai, Thane and other districts of Maharashtra are expected to witness moderate to heavy rain showers at least untill Saturday, the India Meteorological Department predicted.
Mumbai will very likely experience moderate rain showers today, followed by heavy rainfall till July 13, prompting a ‘yellow’ alert for the city by the weather body.
Thane, Palghar, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Wasim are other districts put on yellow alert for most of the week, the IMD’s bulletin showed.
Mumbai on lockdown amid heavy rain
The downpour in Mumbai on Monday was recorded up to 300 millimeters in some pockets in just a few hours, with the city recording its highest one-day rainfall since 2019. The intense downpour disrupted normal life in the city and surrounding districts, forcing authorities to close schools and colleges. The heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging, making it difficult for people to navigate flooded roads and railway tracks.
Come rain or shine, we are on the ground.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 8, 2024
Mumbai Traffic Police officials contributed in clearing the drainage holes at Western Express Highway near Ramnagar Subway, to drain out the rainwater accumulated in the heavy rains.
Social media platforms were flooded with videos and photos of the chaos, sparking widespread outrage as many people questioned the authorities’ preparedness to deal with the annual phenomenon.
Mumbai rains trend on social media, videos viral
One of the undated videos showed fish swimming in the water flooding Mumbai’s railway tracks, sparking jokes from people that the railway stations had turned into an aquarium.
Only possible in #Mumbai...— CA Amit Jain ???????? (@amitakjain) July 10, 2024
Aquarium on the tracks????
Look at the water clarity!!!#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #mumbailocal #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/z2DoMCKPmH
Business Standard could not independently verify this video.
“New branch of Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai,” a user, identified as @ShreerajT, joked on X (formerly Twitter).
According to IMD’s classification, a ‘moderate’ rainfall phenomenon is categorised in the case of 15.6-64.4 mm rain showers. For ‘heavy’ rainfall category, the range of downpour has to be 64.5-115.5 mm, and 115.6-204.4 mm for ‘very heavy’ rainfall.