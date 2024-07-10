Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Excise scam: HC lists ED's plea against bail to CM Kejriwal for July 15

The high court had earlier stayed the trial court's June 20 order by which Kejriwal was granted bail in the case

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed for July 15 the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
The high court had earlier stayed the trial court's June 20 order by which Kejriwal was granted bail in the case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who was scheduled to hear the plea, was informed by the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that they were served with Kejriwal's reply to their petition only late Tuesday night and the agency requires some time to file a rejoinder.
While the probe agency's lawyer submitted that the copy of the reply was served to them at 11 PM on Tuesday, Kejriwal's counsel maintained that it was served to the investigating officer (IO) of the case at 1 PM.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, mentioned the matter before the court, saying a specific time be fixed for the hearing as there is extreme urgency in the case.
However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted that the agency was served with the reply copy of Kejriwal only on Tuesday night and they need some time to go through the response and file their rejoinder to it.

More From This Section

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Unnao bus accident, Rs 50K to injured

Rain, Mumbai Rains

Rain likely in Mumbai all week; railway tracks turn into aquariums. Updates

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Divorced Muslim women entitled to maintenance,' Supreme Court rules

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

SC adjourns hearing on ex-TN min Senthil Balaji's bail plea to July 12

BSF

BSF intercepts 125 drones from Pakistan in 2024, seizes drugs and weapons

He contended that the documents are supposed to be served to the advocate appearing in the case and not the IO.
Opposing the agency's argument, Kejriwal's lawyer urged the court to hear the matter during the day itself and alleged that the ED wanted to prolong the case.
The court, however, said it is not disputed that the ED was served with the reply copy on Tuesday and the agency was entitled to file a rejoinder to it. The court granted time to the ED to file its rejoinder and listed the matter for hearing on July 15.
On June 20, Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court here on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.
The ED moved the high court the next day and contended that the trial court's order was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.
The high court, on June 21, imposed an interim stay on the trial court's bail order till passing of an order on ED's application for interim relief. It had issued notice and asked Kejriwal to file a reply to ED's petition.
On June 25, the high court passed a detailed order staying the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED and the CBI on March 21 and June 26 respectively in the money laundering and corruption cases.
The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.
According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise policy case: Court issues production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal

Mahua Moitra, mahua, Moitra

Highlights: Delhi Police books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'derogatory' social media post on NCW chief

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

HC to hear Kejriwal's plea seeking additional legal meeting on Tuesday

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

BJP should present docs to prove Kejriwal okayed tree felling in Ridge: AAP

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

Delhi CM victim of deep conspiracy, falsely arrested by ED: Sunita Kejriwal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP money laundering case Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon