Authority's inspection of Mhadei basin crucial, will uncover truth: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the PRAWAH river authority's inspection of the Mhadei basin is crucial for the state, as it will uncover the truth.

The Central government constituted the Progressive River Authority for Water and Harmony (PRAWAH) last year to enable the compliance and implementation of the award and decisions of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Members of PRAWAH began the inspection of the basin in Goa on Thursday in the presence of officials from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister on Thursday said, ''PRAWAH members will conduct a detailed site inspection of the Mhadei basin, and it will familiarise them with facts about the extent of work the Karnataka government has undertaken.''

"The inspection is crucial for Goa as it will uncover the truth before PRAWAH members. This is an outcome of our continuous efforts to protect Mhadei, which will strengthen our case and vindicate our stand," he wrote.



Talking to PTI on Friday, state Water Resources Department minister Subhash Shirodkar said, ''PRAWAH began the inspection on Thursday, in the presence of officials from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, and it will continue till July 8.''

The Goa leg of the inspection will be conducted across all tributaries of the river and water augmentation projects that would be affected if Karnataka constructs dams.

As per a schedule released by the Goa chief minister's office, ''PRAWAH members will visit the Karnataka side of the river on July 7 and 8 and inspect the Haltara and Kalsa tributaries and visit dam sites at Kankumbi and Kotni.''

The Mhadei River originates in Karnataka and runs through Maharashtra into Goa, meeting the Arabian Sea near Panaji.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the diversion of the river water. Goa has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the order of an inter-state water dispute tribunal for sharing the river water.