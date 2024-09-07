Provided nearly 45,000 jobs to youths in 30-month tenure: Punjab CM Mann

Business Standard
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has given nearly 45,000 jobs to youths till now and they are making strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state.

Mann stated this during an event to hand over 293 appointment letters to youth in various departments. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Mann stated this during an event to hand over 293 appointment letters to youth in various departments.
With this, the state government has 44,974 jobs in merely 30 months of its tenure, he said.
"It is a historical juncture that will transform the destiny of youths. This venue witnessed a number of such events in which youths got jobs in various government departments. This reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure their well-being and opening new avenues of employment for them," he said.
 
On filling vacant posts in departments, Mann said a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of more than 44,000 have been challenged so far in any court.
It is a proud moment for the government of Punjab that these youths have been given government jobs completely on the basis of merit, he said.

This is not a first function as the state government has handed over job letters to youth in the state as already several such functions had taken place, he said.
The state government is making strenuous efforts for restoring the pristine glory of Punjab by making youth a partner in this noble cause, he added.
Due to concerted efforts of the Punjab government, reverse migration has started in the state, he said.
Instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state are now working hard here to get jobs, said Mann.
Even youth who had gone to other countries earlier are now coming back and getting jobs by working hard, he said.
It is heartening to see that the desired results are being produced and youth are becoming an active partner in social-economic progress of the state, said Mann.
It is on record that educational institutions in the state are witnessing a huge surge in admissions by the youth, he said.
Stating that the state government is making concerted efforts for the welfare of the youth, he said the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become job givers instead of job seekers.
"This is the need of hour to carve out a progressive and prosperous Punjab by proactive involvement of the youth," he said.
On the health sector, Mann said 842 'Aam Aadmi clinics' have already been established by the government which treated more than two crore people.
As many as 30 more such clinics are being set up with which people will get better health facilities near their homes, he said.
These clinics have also helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively, said Mann.

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

