Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to start soon, cut travel time: Vaishnaw

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to start soon, cut travel time: Vaishnaw

The Union minister was at Bhavnagar terminus from where he virtually flagged off the Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India's first bullet train service will commence very soon. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhavnagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India's first bullet train service will commence very soon, and it will cut the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours and seven minutes.

The Union minister was at Bhavnagar terminus from where he virtually flagged off the Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai respectively.

"The first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will start very soon, and the work on the project is going on at a fast pace. When it starts running, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes," Vaishnaw said.

 

India's first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will span 508 kilometres. It will start from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area in Mumbai, and connect to Gujarat's Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, running at a high speed of 320 km per hour.

Addressing a gathering here, the Union minister also gave details of the upcoming railway projects in Gujarat, including a new train between Porbandar and Rajkot, a Rs 135-crore coach maintenance facility at Ranavav station, a railway flyover in Porbandar city, two Gati Shakti cargo terminals, and a container terminal at an upcoming port in Bhavnagar.

Also Read

Bullet train

Maharashtra-Sabarmati bullet train corridor to be ready by 2029: Govt

undersea tunnel (total 21 kms) of the Bullet train project between Ghansoli & Shilphata in Maharashtra

First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

Bullet train, train, railway

300 km of viaducts completed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Work on Mumbai's origin station for bullet train progressing fast: Vaishnaw

Japan bullet train E10

Japan to gift Shinkansen E5, E3 series for India's bullet train project

Several new projects have also been undertaken in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with the double-engine governments in the two states making projects progress rapidly.

Vaishnaw claimed that in 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, with almost 12 km of new tracks built in the country daily.

He said 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped in the country, which is something that has never been done before.

"No one has undertaken such a big work to date. When railway stations are renovated in developed countries, they are done systematically by closing down all stations and trains," Vaishnaw said.

"There is a huge population here, and everyone's expectation is that work should progress, trains should run, and the station should also be redeveloped. Taking all these challenges into account, Modiji has a big vision today regarding the renovation of these stations," he said.

The Union minister further spoke about trains introduced by the Modi government Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat Express, and Namo Bharat Express.

"Eight Amrit Bharat trains have been launched so far. They have features like Vande Bharat trains, but the fare is low. These trains have been constructed using new-age technology, and you will be surprised to hear the emotions expressed by passengers using these trains," he said.

Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nimuben Bambhaniya were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Ferdinand, Philippine President

Philippines President to visit India from Aug 4-8, to meet PM Modi, Murmu

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

11 killed after vehicle plunges into UP's Gonda canal, CM expresses grief

artificial intelligence

AI disruptions short-lived as reskilling creates jobs: Karnataka minister

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Unscientific mining in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar risks disasters: Govt panel

One year on, RG Kar victim's parents still await justice in rape case

One year on, RG Kar victim's parents still await justice in rape case

Topics : Bullet train Bullet trains in India bullet trains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon