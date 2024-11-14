Mumbai airport on high alert after bomb threat on Azerbaijan flight

Business Standard
The call was made to the CISF control room, alleging that a person was carrying explosives aboard a flight from Mumbai to Azerbaijan

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was placed on high alert Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat. An unidentified caller claimed that a person named Mohammad was carrying explosives on a flight bound for Azerbaijan, India Today reported.
 
The call, made to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, triggered an immediate response. CISF officials alerted the Sahar Police, initiating a coordinated security operation.
 
Authorities intensified surveillance and conducted thorough security checks across the airport. Specialised teams were deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to neutralise any potential threat.
 
 
This incident underscores the mounting challenge for India’s security agencies, as airports across the country face a surge in bomb threats. Official sources report that over 450 hoax calls were made in October alone, significantly burdening law enforcement and intelligence networks.
 

NIA and MeitY take action

 
To tackle the growing threat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its investigation, focusing on calls originating from foreign locations. The NIA’s cyber division is working to trace the sources of these calls, evaluating their credibility and motives.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has intensified efforts to combat the misuse of digital platforms. Last month, MeitY issued an advisory to social media companies, urging them to comply with the Information Technology Rules and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Platforms were instructed to proactively remove bomb threat-related content or face legal consequences under Indian law.
 
The government’s zero-tolerance stance reflects its commitment to national security. Hoax threats not only disrupt airport operations but also divert critical resources. Passengers have been urged to cooperate fully with enhanced security measures to ensure public safety.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

