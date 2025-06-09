Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi plans 5 km tunnel to link Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Road: Details

Delhi plans 5 km tunnel to link Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Road: Details

The ₹3,500 crore tunnel project is expected to ease congestion on key bottleneck routes like Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, Nelson Mandela Road, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and NH-48

Rekha Gupta announces signal-free 5-km tunnel to ease Delhi-NCR traffic

Delhi to build ₹3,500 crore tunnel linking Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj | Representative file image

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the construction of a 5-kilometre-long tunnel connecting Shiv Murti–Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) with Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj).
 
The high-capacity corridor, to be built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, is part of a broader ₹24,000 crore infrastructure package approved by the central government to improve traffic flow and reduce pollution in the National Capital Region.
 
The proposed tunnel will feature two underground tubes, each comprising three lanes, offering a signal-free link between South Delhi, Dwarka, and Gurugram.
 
The project is expected to break ground early next year and will be equipped with modern safety and operational features, including electro-mechanical systems, ventilation, CCTV surveillance, fire control measures, emergency exits, cross-passages, and central monitoring rooms.
 
 
Speaking on the development, CM Gupta called the initiative a landmark step toward creating the “Delhi of the future”, noting that the tunnel will ease congestion on key bottleneck routes like Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, Nelson Mandela Road, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and NH-48.

Also Read

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Buying a car in Maharashtra? Proof of parking space may soon be mandatory

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

3 vehicles with 2,000 challans in Delhi: How to check, pay your challan

People during a protest by residents of Ghazipur on Akshardham-Ghaziabad road against the alleged murder of a young man, in Delhi,

Protest by Ghazipur residents against 32-year-old man's murder chokes NH-24

delhi traffic police

Delhi election 2025: Traffic advisory issued for Feb 5, view list of routes

 
"This signal-free corridor will provide relief to millions of commuters and act as a critical link between multiple zones of the capital and the surrounding NCR," she said after a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, where six key infrastructure projects for Delhi were given the green light.
 
The tunnel is also poised to become a strategic connector between Central and East Delhi and several major highways and expressways: Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh), NH-10 (Delhi-Hisar), NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur), and NH-709B (Delhi-Dehradun). The route will further integrate with the Urban Extension Road (UER) and Dwarka Expressway, enhancing interconnectivity across regions.
 

Dwarka Expressway tunnel progress

 
The 5.1-km Dwarka Expressway tunnel, part of the larger 29-km expressway project connecting Mahipalpur in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram, is expected to open to the public soon following successful trial runs that began on May 29. Built at a cost of around ₹10,000 crore, the tunnel is equipped with modern safety features and is aimed at easing congestion near IGI Airport and NH-48. While several stretches of the expressway in Gurugram are already operational, the Delhi section, including the tunnel, is nearing completion.
 
(With PTI inputs)

More From This Section

Railways, train

At least 3 feared dead as passengers fall off moving train in Thane

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur tense after CBI arrest of Meitei group member; curfew reimposed

mother and child health, maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate

PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan marks 9 years, MRR declines by 50 points

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Bengaluru stampede: Siddaramaiah says he's pained, denies link to stadium

Topics : Delhi traffic Road construction BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon