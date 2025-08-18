Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Amid a red alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall that has brought daily life to a halt, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools in the city on August 19, according to PTI.
The civic body had earlier declared a holiday for schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift on Monday, citing safety concerns.
The holiday, which is also for teaching and non-teaching staff, has been declared keeping in mind the safety of students, an official told PTI.
The order was issued on Monday evening by the school education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai rain on Monday
Several parts of the city received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD also stated that Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topped the chart with a 135 mm downpour, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu.
School children stranded
Earlier on Monday, a school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued them, officials told PTI.
The children were then taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety reasons, he said.