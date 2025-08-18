Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

The civic body had earlier declared a holiday for schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift on Monday, citing safety concerns

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Hindamata area, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a red alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall that has brought daily life to a halt, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a holiday for all schools in the city on August 19, according to PTI.
 
The civic body had earlier declared a holiday for schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift on Monday, citing safety concerns.
 
The holiday, which is also for teaching and non-teaching staff, has been declared keeping in mind the safety of students, an official told PTI.
 
The order was issued on Monday evening by the school education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
 
 
Mumbai rain on Monday

Also Read

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, schools shut, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; Delhi braces for more rainfall today

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains hit Mumbai; low-lying areas flooded, local trains disrupted

Delhi Rains, Rain

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

 
Several parts of the city received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 
 
IMD also stated that Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topped the chart with a 135 mm downpour, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu.
 
School children stranded
 
Earlier on Monday, a school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road, following which police rushed to the spot and rescued them, officials told PTI.
 
The children were then taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety reasons, he said.
 

More From This Section

Yamuna, floods

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far

Trump, Putin, Trump-Putin, Alaska summit

Putin calls PM Modi, briefs him on recent meeting with Donald Trump

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

India's unemployment rate eases to 5.2% in July as rural jobs rise

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi HC seeks police response to bail plea in Parliament breach case

Topics : Mumbai rains Rainfall Schools Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon