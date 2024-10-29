Business Standard
Nagpur police identify suspect behind hoax bomb threats to airlines

Uikey sent emails to various government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, airline offices

Kanpur School Bomb Threats

"A special team has been formed to arrest Uikey," he said, adding that he will be apprehended him soon. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have identified a 35-year-old man from Gondia in the state as the person behind a spate of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic, caused flight delays and led to increased security at airports and other establishments, an official said.

The Nagpur city police's special branch has identified the man as Jagdish Uikey, an author of a book on terrorism, who was arrested in 2021 in a case, he said.

"Uikey is currently on the run after these emails were atraced back to him," the senior police official said.

The investigation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar uncovered detailed information linking Uikey to the emails.

 

Uikey sent emails to various government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Railway Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, airline offices, the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the official said.

On Monday, the Nagpur police stepped up security outside Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence in the city after Uikey sent an email threatening to protest unless given a chance to present his information on the secret terror code he claimed to have deciphered. He also requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his knowledge of terror threats, he added.

Uikey's email sent on October 21 to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and also forwarded to the DGP and RPF, led to security measures at railway stations, the official said.

"A special team has been formed to arrest Uikey," he said, adding that he will be apprehended him soon.

In 13 days till October 26, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media, the government agencies earlier said. On October 22 alone, around 50 flights, including 13 each of IndiGo and Air India received bomb threats, sources earlier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

