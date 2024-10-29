Business Standard
Home / India News / 20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

20-yr-old Noida man arrested for threatening Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Threat messages against Salman Khan were received on Friday evening at the Bandra office of MLA Zeeshan Siddique, demanding a ransom and warning of violence against both Salman Khan and the MLA

Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui

Photo: Instagram/zeeshansiddique

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida, identified as Mohammed Tayyab, over issuing death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and son of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was recently shot dead on October 12. The arrest has been followed by preparations to transfer Tayyab to Mumbai on a transit remand, reported NDTV.
 
Police sources indicate that the threats were delivered via messages that were received on Friday evening at Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area, demanding a ransom under threat of violence against Salman Khan and the MLA. A staff member from Siddique’s office registered a police complaint, leading to the filing of a First Information Report. Following investigations, authorities traced the messages back to Tayyab, resulting in his arrest.
 
 
A day ago, Pappu Yadav, an independent Member of Parliament (MP) representing Purnia in Bihar, allegedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In an audio clip, the caller warned Yadav, stating his activities were being closely monitored and would be killed if he continued to involve in matters concerning Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
 
This alleged threat came shortly after Yadav posted on X, expressing his support for Salman Khan amidst ongoing threats to the actor's life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
 
Yadav reported the threat to Bihar Director General of Police, calling for immediate action. Pappu Yadav has also appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enhanced security, referencing threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
 
Currently under ‘Y’ level security, Yadav’s situation will be further assessed, with Purnia Superintendent of Police Karthikeya Sharma indicating that additional protective measures may be considered pending an official investigation.

Also Read

Rakesh Tikait,Rakesh

Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community, says Rakesh Tikait

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

NIA declares bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

Salman Khan

Salman Khan threat message: Cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

Salman Khan

Salman keeps his promise, starts shooting for his cameo in Singham Again

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

Topics : Salman Khan Mumbai police BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon