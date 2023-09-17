close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Namami Gange members perform 'Ganga Aarti' for long life of PM Modi

They poured milk from the podium into the river and conducted prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat wishing long life for PM Modi

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday, Namami Gange project members performed Aarti on River Ganga along with his picture and offered prayers for his long life.
They poured milk from the podium into the river and conducted prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat wishing long life for PM Modi.
Namami Gange Varanasi convenor Rajesh Shukla said, "When the Prime Minister had chosen Kashi as his parliamentary constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had also said that Mother Ganga had called him. Since then, as the son of Mother Ganga, PM Modi's priority under Namami Gange is to clean the Ganga and ensure that the garbage of the cities does not fall into the Ganga. PM Modi's dream is that India should become self-reliant, for this, we have sought blessings by performing Aarti and anointing milk to Mother Ganga."
'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.
The members were seen carrying the national flag, blessings were sought from Mother Ganga for PM Modi. It was urged to include cleanliness as a culture. Prayers were offered to River Ganga for the fulfilment of the government's commitment to make the country self-reliant and provide good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Namami Gange Kashi area coordinator Rajesh Shukla, metropolitan co-coordinator Sarika Gupta, Sunita Jaiswal, Rita Patel, Geeta Sachdeva, Pankaj Agrahari, Ramesh Chauhan, Sunita Aggarwal, Hanuman Prasad and a large number of citizens were mainly present in the event.

Also Read

Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme

'Namami Gange's $4.5 bn investment shows positive impact on water quality'

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Delhi Jal Board spent Rs 1,011 cr under Yamuna Action Plan in 8 yrs

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea on cleaning of rivers Ganga, Yamuna

India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Minister

Global outlook towards India changed after Modi came to power: Rijiju

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Metro trains now running at 120 kmph on Airport Line: DMRC official

Healthcare experts laud G20 Delhi declaration for 3 health priorities

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Ganga

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon