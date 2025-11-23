Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse

PM Modi pushes global AI safeguards at G20, warns against deepfake misuse

Speaking at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi urged a global compact to curb deepfakes, crime and terror-linked misuse of AI, stressing the need for human oversight

Modi G20

PM Modi during the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for strict restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities.
 
PM Modi made the remarks during the third session of the ongoing G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
 
Highlighting the need for a global compact on AI to prevent misuse, PM Modi said it should be based on core principles of human oversight, safety by design and transparency. 

PM attends IBSA Leaders' Meeting

 
Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Leaders' Meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The Prime Minister affirmed India's commitment to deepening cooperation within the trilateral forum, which focuses on promoting South-South cooperation, pushing for reforms in global governance systems and enhancing collaboration among developing nations.
 
 

PM Modi on disaster preparedness

 
On Saturday, PM Modi attended the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which dealt with disaster preparedness and response. He highlighted the rising frequency and impact of natural disasters worldwide, calling them a major challenge to humanity.
 
"Natural disasters continue to pose a major challenge to humanity. This year as well, they have impacted a large portion of the global population. These events clearly highlight the need to strengthen international cooperation for effective disaster preparedness and response. To support this idea, India formed the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its G20 Presidency. I also congratulate South Africa for giving priority to this important agenda," PM Modi said during his address.

He also emphasised the importance of critical minerals for sustainable growth and clean energy. For this, he introduced the G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative, which aims to encourage recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries, joint research, and standardised technologies.

G20 Summit in South Africa

  South Africa is hosting the first G20 Summit this year. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.
 
This is PM Modi’s fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and later for the two Brics summits in 2018 and 2023.
 
In his address during the opening session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi called for a profound rethink of global development parameters and proposed the establishment of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

