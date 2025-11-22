Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains

PM Modi, Anthony Albanese, Mark Carney

We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Modi said in a social media post after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Mark Carney | Photo: X@NarendraModi

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after a meeting with his Australian and Canadian counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit here.

We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Modi said in a social media post after meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canada's Mark Carney.

The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI, he said.

Separately, Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres.

 

It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the IndiaUK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains, Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he had a very productive conversation with UN chief Guterres.

Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

