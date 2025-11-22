Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi proposes critical minerals circularity initiative at G20 Summit

PM Modi proposes critical minerals circularity initiative at G20 Summit

In his address at the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, he also proposed setting up of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership

PM Modi at G20 Summit

India is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy, which is why we propose a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations, he said | Photo: X@NarendraModi

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Saturday proposed a G20 critical minerals circularity initiative to promote recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the country is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy.

In his address at the second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, he also proposed setting up of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership whereby satellite data and analysis from G20 space agencies can be made more accessible for countries of the Global South.

He shared the broader points from his speech, in a series of posts on X.

The second session was on A Resilient World --- the G20's Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change, Just Energy Transitions, Food Systems.

 

The second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focussed on building a resilient world in the face of disasters, climate change and ensuring energy transitions that are just as well as robust food systems. India has been actively working on all these fronts, building a future that is human centric and inclusive, Modi said.

Also Read

PM Modi, Anthony Albanese, Mark Carney

PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

CP Radhakrishnan

India on threshold of unprecedented transformation: V-P Radhakrishnan

PM Modi, G20, G20 Summit

PM Modi meets world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg

Modi, PM Modi, Narendra Modi

At G20, PM Modi calls for reassessment of global development standards

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin writes to Modi, says rejection of metro projects caused resentment

India is fully committed to sustainability and clean energy, which is why we propose a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to promote recycling, urban mining, second-life batteries and related innovations, he said.

He further wrote that one of the most adverse effects of climate change is in the agriculture sector, thus impacting food security.

Modi said in this regard, he highlighted how "India is addressing these challenges through the world's largest food security and nutrition support programme, the world's largest health insurance scheme and crop insurance scheme".

"India is also at the forefront of promoting Shree Anna or millets which are nutritious, he said.

India believes that key global challenges can be solved with strong global cooperation, he added.

This is what made India establish the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during our G20 Presidency. When it comes to disaster resilience, the approach has to be development centric not only response centric, he emphasised.

Modi had arrived at the Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Friday for the Summit hosted by South Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

'Nowhere else to go': Shukla calls for efforts against climate change

Bhagwant Mann

Centre's bid to name an independent Chandigarh administrator irks Punjab

work from home (WFH)

Delhi govt advises private offices to allow 50% employees to work from home

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

CAQM flags 29 pollution norm violations in enforcement drive in Sonipat

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Had there been Op Sindoor after 26/11, nobody would have attacked: Fadnavis

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 G20 summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon