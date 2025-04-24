Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nation united in fight on terrorism, says Nitish Kumar on Pahalgam attack

Nation united in fight on terrorism, says Nitish Kumar on Pahalgam attack

Kumar also reaffirmed his political alignment, saying, 'I made a mistake in the past, but I will stay with the NDA forever'

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the attack in Pahalgam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Madhubani (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the attack in Pahalgam, emphasising that the entire country stands united in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at a government function in Madhubani in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar also reaffirmed his political alignment, saying, "I made a mistake in the past, but I will stay with the NDA forever."  "The attack at Pahalgam left the entire nation devastated. It was a heinous act. We all condemn it. The entire country is united in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

 

Stating that he had "made mistakes" in the past by joining hands with the Opposition, the Bihar CM said, "I will stay with NDA forever. I went 'idhar udhar' in the past. But now, I am with the NDA and will remain with the alliance forever".

Kumar added that he had requested the PM to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Patna on May 4.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that this major event is being hosted in Bihar," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

arrest

Murshidabad violence: 5 more held for rioting, total arrests now at 307

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi says terrorism near end, urges trust in PM Modi's leadership

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Pahalgam attack: Congress holds emergency CWC meet, pays tribute to victims

FIITJEE

Probe agency ED searches 8 places in Delhi-NCR in case against FIITJEE

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha CM announces ₹20 lakh, job for wife of tourist killed in J-K attack

Topics : Nitish Kumar Pahalgam attack Bihar Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon