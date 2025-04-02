Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Highways toll collection: UP tops list with Rs 7,060 cr revenue

National Highways toll collection: UP tops list with Rs 7,060 cr revenue

Gadkari further noted that the government has also decided to implement barrier free Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System with available technology

UP was followed by Rajasthan at Rs 5,967.13 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 5,115.38 crore up to February 2025. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states that reported high revenue collection through toll on National Highways in the April-February period of financial year 2024-25, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said the government collected highest toll on National Highways crossing Uttar Pradesh at Rs 7,060 crore, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 5,967.13 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 5,115.38 crore up to February 2025.  ALSO READ: NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% on highway sections across country

Gadkari further noted that the government has also decided to implement barrier free Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System with available technology and use of existing fee plaza infrastructure at selected sections of National Highways.

 

According to him, the government is committed to address various issues pertaining to the levy of user fee and to enhance operational efficiency and promote convenience of the road users at the user fee plaza including the introduction of an Annual Pass within the existing ETC ecosystem.

"The government is working on the details of the (toll) pass system. The financial impact for the implementation of these passes could be arrived at after details of the pass system is finalized," he said.

Responding to a separate question, Gadkari said the government in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is primarily responsible for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs).

Private investment is made for NHs development projects executed on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) Mode.

"Accordingly, the government achieved private investment of Rs 19,232 crore during 2014-15 and of Rs 34,805 crore during 2023-24," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

