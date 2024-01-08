Sensex (    %)
                        
Earth's Rotation Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and more facts

January 8 is observed every year as Earth's Rotation Day. Today, the world celebrates the anniversary of French physicist Leon Foucault's 1851 proof that the Earth rotates on its axis

Earth's Rotations Day 2023

Earth's Rotations Day 2023. Photo credit: Blue Origin

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The manner in which the earth rotates around its own axis causes results in the coming of day and night, and furthermore, the change of seasons. The phenomena is responsible for our day and night, and our sleep-wake cycle. 
 
The nature of the rotation of earth has piqued the curiosity of many scientists over the ages who put forward numerous theories about how the rotation actually takes place. 
There is a hypothetical line that goes vertically (north to south) through the earth which forms the axis around which the earth rotates. The axis links the north and the south pole. The length of the day and night, on the other hand, are not determined by the rotation.

Earth's Rotation Day: History 

In 470 BC, the Greeks claimed that the earth rotated on its own back. In 1851, French Physicist Leon Foucault showed the world's rotation with the assistance of a pendulum.
 
This was additionally used to exhibit the experimentation and was subsequently shown at the Pantheon in Greece and the Paris Observatory. Earth's Rotation Day is celebrated to mark the experiment by Leon Foucault to demonstrate the rotation of earth, and this is given importance over other different experiments that were conducted to prove the earth's rotation around its axis.

What is the importance of the Earth's Rotation Day?

On this day, individuals become familiar with Leon Foucault's crucial discovery followed by the proven results of the examination which assisted in improving on this methodology for us.
 
Children can also gain a deeper understanding of this phenomenon and celebrate its operation. One of the most mind-blowing ways of praising this day is by getting together and being more inquisitive about this phenomenon and becoming familiar with it.

Earth’s Rotation Day 2024: Significant Facts

    • The Earth's diameter is 12,714 kilometres (7,900 miles) from the North toward the South Poles and 12,756 kilometres (12,756 miles) via the equator (7,926 miles).      
    • There has been a cyclical connection between the continents of Earth for millions of years.      
    • 70% of Earth's surface is covered by water. Just 3% of that is freshwater, with 97% being saltwater.      

    • Researchers have decided the age of the planet to be just shy of 4.5 billion years by inspecting rocks from different regions of the world.      
    • The latest ice advance on Earth began around 70,000 years ago and finished 11,500 years ago. Its most noteworthy extent arrived 18,000 years ago. 

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon