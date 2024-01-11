Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 name Indore, Surat cleanest cities in India

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Thursday.

In the category of 'best performing states' in Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.