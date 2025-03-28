Friday, March 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jawan injured, hospitalised in Chhattisgarh IED blast, search ops underway

Jawan injured, hospitalised in Chhattisgarh IED blast, search ops underway

Earlier last week, two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

mercenaries, army, france

A search operation is underway in the operation area

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A jawan was injured and hospitalised after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday.

Sharing information, Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, "One jawan injured during an IED blast planted by Maoists towards Bedmakoti. The injured soldier is being given first aid at the District Hospital in Narayanapur."

"After initial treatment, the condition of the injured soldier is in a better condition," said the IG.

A search operation is underway in the operation area.

Earlier last week, two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

 

Also Read

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt woos companies from Bengaluru to invest in state

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Over 325 Naxalites killed in one-and-a-half months: Chhattisgarh CM

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Nine Naxalites including six women surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

CBI raid part of probe; not politically motivated: Chhattisgarh dy CM

PremiumSouth Eastern Coalfields, SECL

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

The blast caused dust and debris to enter the eyes of a jawan and an officer, both of whom were promptly evacuated for medical treatment.

According to Narayanpur Police, no serious injuries were reported in the explosion. Security forces intensified search operations in the area to trace the insurgents responsible for the attack.

Earlier, on March 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that 2,619 Naxalites had either been arrested, surrendered, or killed in the past year due to the BJP government's approach in Chhattisgarh, which came to power in December 2023.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of his ministry, he said Naxalism will be eliminated from the country by March 21, 2026."Let me tell you that by March 21, 2026, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from our country. This is the result of the hard work of the Modi government over the past 10 years," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh was tackling the problem of Naxalism with a different approach compared to the Congress, and the number of active Naxals went down by 2619.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keizai Doyukai, S Jaishankar

LIVE: PM Modi assures all possible assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar, Bangkok

Samay Raina

'India's Got Latent' row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Sarwan Singh Pandher

Farmers' movement will continue, says leader Pandher after jail release

police, UP Police

Passport, DL revocation possible for roadside Eid prayers in Meerut: Police

JP Nadda, Nadda

No compromise on quality of health services provided at Aiims, says Nadda

Topics : Chhattisgarh naxalism naxalites Naxal IED blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon