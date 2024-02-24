Sensex (    %)
                        
Naxalite killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

The identity of the Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area

Press Trust of India Sukma
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, a police official said.
The face-off took place around 6 am in a forest near Burklanka village within the jurisdiction of Bheji police station during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan told PTI.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with a muzzle-loading gun was recovered from the spot, he said.
The identity of the Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : naxalites naxalite Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Assembly

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

