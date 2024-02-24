Naxalite killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, a police official said.

The face-off took place around 6 am in a forest near Burklanka village within the jurisdiction of Bheji police station during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with a muzzle-loading gun was recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area.