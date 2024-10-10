Business Standard
Home / India News / NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others

reservations

The inclusion of these groups in the Central List of OBCs would entitle them to benefits, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs | Image: Shutter Stock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended the inclusion of several communities from Maharashtra into the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In an advisory to the government issued on Wednesday, the NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision followed hearings held by the NCBC's two-member bench, comprising chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal, a statement said.

These hearings took place in Mumbai on October 17, 2023, and July 26, 2024.

 

After thorough deliberations, the commission submitted its advice to the Union government on October 8, 2024, for the inclusion of these castes under the OBC category for Maharashtra, it said.

The inclusion of these groups in the Central List of OBCs would entitle them to benefits, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, aimed at ensuring better socioeconomic opportunities.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: Ratan Tata dies, TCS Q2, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts, Israel war

Ratan Tata

Congress condoles passing away of Ratan Tata, Rahul, Kharge express sadness

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Attack on Iran would be 'lethal', 'surprising': Israeli defence minister

share market

Should you sell Nifty Auto, IT on rise? Here' what analysts recommend

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden condemns un-American lies on federal response as hurricane nears

Topics : National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC Reservation quota caste in india Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon