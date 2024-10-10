Business Standard
Wangchuk on hunger strike, invites people to extend support by fasting

The climate activist said several people have come to meet them, including politicians. On Wednesday, a 91-years old freedom fighter came to meet the protesters

Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution. (Photo: PTI )

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday evening said those who want to support their ongoing hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan can do so by observing a day-long fast on October 13.

In a post shared on Instagram, Wangchuk said many people have come to meet them, and many have asked how they can extend support for Ladakh's demands.

"Many of you have asked what you can do to support Ladakh. We don't want to stage any demonstration, those of you who want to support us can keep fast for a day on Sunday..." Wangchuk said.

 

"If you want you can take out a padyatra in your city on Sunday as well. Those in Delhi can gather outside Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday, but those who comes should observe silence. There should be no sloganeering," he said.

Wednesday was the fourth day of an indefinite hunger strike by Wangchuk and others from Ladakh, which started on Sunday afternoon.

The climate activist said several people have come to meet them, including politicians. On Wednesday, a 91-years old freedom fighter came to meet the protesters.

In a post earlier today, he said a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh came to him last night, extended his support, and even gave him some mosquito repellent.

"Someone came around 10.30-11 pm, and brought herbal mosquito repellent for us. He stayed away from the gate, and said he did not want to be captured in any CCTV camera," Wangchuk said.

"He said he is with the RSS, and close to BJP. He said we have our sympathy with you, and people of Ladakh, but we cannot come out openly," he said.

"Yesterday, BJP leader Naresh ji came with a special message from Murli Manohar Joshi ji. This makes us feel people rise above party, religion, when it is about justice. They are not blind followers, they can differentiate between right and wrong," he added.

Wangchuk is yet to be approached by a central government representative, a group member said.

According to a member of the group, several protesters had low blood pressure this morning.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution.

They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India.

It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. The march to Delhi was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.


Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Hunger strike

