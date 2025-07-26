Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India's defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security, the source said.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

The module will have two partsfirst for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India's strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security, the source said.

 

Twenty-six men were gunned down in front of their family members in a deadly terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries.

A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings.

The opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs S Jaishankar are likely to participate in the 16-hour debate that is expected to stretch over three days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCERT Operation Sindoor Indian students Schools

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

