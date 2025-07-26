Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

This comes a day after a portion of a government school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured

The education ministry has also called for schools to ensure structural integrity of buildings. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

The Centre has issued urgent directives to all states and union territories (UTs) to immediately conduct safety audits of all educational institutions and take measures to ensure the mental and physical well-being of all students.  
 
In its advisory, the Union Education Ministry instructed state education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities to implement preventive safety measures, including audits and training for students and staff, without delay. 
 
As part of the directives, all schools and public facilities used by children and youth have been asked to undergo safety audits in accordance with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines. 
 
 
Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, will be thoroughly assessed as part of these audits.  
 
This comes in the aftermath of an incident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where a school wall collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven students. 

In a similar incident, one person died and seven children were injured after the roof of a Ranchi-based government school caved in during heavy rainfall.    
 
States have also been directed to ensure training of staff and students for emergencies such as evacuation drills, first aid and safety protocols. 
 
“Collaborations with local authorities such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire services, police, and medical agencies must be strengthened to conduct periodic training sessions and mock drills,” the ministry stated in its advisory. 
 
In addition to physical safety, the ministry also asked states to prioritise the mental health and emotional well-being of students through counselling services, peer support systems, and community engagement initiatives.
 
The directive further mandates that any dangerous situation, near miss or incident involving potential harm to children or youth be reported to the designated state or UT authority within 24 hours. 
 
This, the advisory stated, is necessary to ensure strict accountability in cases of delay, negligence or failure to act.
 
The centre has also asked parents, guardians, community leaders and local bodies to remain vigilant and report unsafe conditions in schools, public areas or modes of transportation used by children and youth.

Topics : Schools audit government of India states

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

