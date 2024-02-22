NCST team visits Sandeshkhali, notes 23 complaints of torture, land-grab

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team, which reached trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, has received over 23 complaints of forcible land grabbing and torture during their interaction with locals there, a senior official said.

NCST acting vice-chairperson Ananta Nayak said they have also received complaints against a politician, which they would include in their report to the President, the official added.

"They (Sandeshkhali residents) have mentioned the name of a political leader. We will include it in our report. We have received more than 23 complaints so far," Nayak told reporters.

"We will compare this (their findings) with the ground report and then submit it to the President," he added.

The visit by the NCST team comes days after a team of the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had gone to the area.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government and police chief regarding ongoing violence and human rights violations in the area.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the NHRC has additionally decided to "dispatch its team to verify facts through an on-site investigation" into the occurrences of "human rights violations" in Sandeshkhali, according to official sources.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.