NCW demands arrest over 'lewd comment' made on Smriti Singh: What happened?

The National Commission for Women is demanding the arrest of a man who made lewd comment on late Captain Anshuman Singh's wife Smriti while she received the Kirti Chakra award on his behalf

Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Singh, accepted the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, on behalf of her late husband (Photo: PIB)

Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Singh, accepted the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, on behalf of her late husband (Photo: PIB)

Ojasvi Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On July 5, Smriti Singh received the Kirti Chakra, awarded posthumously to her late husband, Captain Anshuman Singh. The event attracted widespread attention on social media platforms with most people showing their respect for the late captain. However, a lewd comment from a user named Ahmad K sparked outrage among netizens. In response, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident and demanded police action. Here’s what happened.

Who is Smriti Singh?

On July 5, Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Singh, accepted the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, on behalf of her late husband. In a touching video interview following the ceremony, Smriti shared the story of how they met and his courageous sacrifice.
Smriti reminisced about their first meeting in college, describing it as ‘love at first sight’. Despite meeting in an engineering college, Captain Singh soon moved to the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). Their relationship endured a long-distance phase for eight years before they married in February 2023. He lost his life only a few months after their marriage.

Captain Anshuman Singh’s death

On the night of July 19, 2023, a short circuit caused a fire to erupt at an Indian Army ammunition dump at the camp where Captain Anshuman was posted. Upon seeing the fiberglass house in flames, he immediately started rescuing the people trapped inside. The captain successfully rescued four to five people, but before he could completely secure the area and move himself to safety, the fire spread to the medical examination room nearby.

The captain demonstrated unsurmountable strength and succumbed while securing the life-saving meds.

Smriti Singh receives Kirti Chakra

The video of the award ceremony where Smriti Singh received the Kirti Chakra awarded posthumously to her late husband, Captain Anshuman Singh was shared on social media.

Captain Singh was given the second highest gallantry award for the exemplary strength portrayed by him whilst trying to save his colleagues at an Indian Army camp in Siachen glacier. The video of the award ceremony has garnered a lot of emotional appeal and admiration for not only the captain, but the bereaved wife.

Presenting the awards, President Mumru said, “Disregarding his own safety, he exhibited exceptional bravery and resolve to rescue many people in a major fire incident.”

When was the lewd comment made?

Video of Smriti Singh circulated online, where an X (formerly Twitter) user by the name of Ahmed K posted a derogatory comment about Smriti. The comment is on a picture of Smriti receiving the award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which drew the ire of netizens.

NCW demands action against lewd comment

National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the comment, followed by a written letter to Delhi Police for speedy action against the accused. It identifies the comment made by the accused, Ahmad K. from Delhi as violative of Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Section 69 of BNS penalises acts intended to outrage the modesty of a woman while Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The commission had called for an immediate FIR and stressed the potential penalties, including up to three years in jail and fines. The NCW urged the Delhi Police to arrest Ahmad K and conduct a thorough investigation, requesting a comprehensive report within three days to ensure justice and uphold women’s dignity online.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

