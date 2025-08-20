Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NDA V-P candidate Radhakrishnan files nomination in presence of PM Modi

NDA V-P candidate Radhakrishnan files nomination in presence of PM Modi

PM Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody

NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor and NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan as the latter files his nomination papers for vice presidential elections, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice presidential election.

The four sets of nomination papers have Modi, Singh, Shah and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh as lead proposers.

A prospective vice-presidential candidate is required to get his nomination paper subscribed to by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least another 20 electors as seconders.

 

The NDA has ensured representation of all its constituents as proposers and seconders in the four sets of nomination papers that were filed.

Also Read

B Sudershan Reddy

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

CP Radhakrishnan

NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to choose Vice-President nominee

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Legacy of U-turns: Timeline of Nitish Kumar's alliance shifts over a decade

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi felicitated at NDA meeting over Operation Sindoor

The returning officer examined the nomination papers following which Radhakrishnan signed a register. The returning officer then handed over an acknowledgement slip of the nomination papers to the prime minister.

Modi, Shah, senior ministers Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan and other NDA leaders, including TDP leader and Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Shiv Sena leader  Shrikant Shinde, LJSP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan escorted Radhakrishnan to the office of the returning officer in Parliament.

Earlier, Radhakrishan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders at Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of iconic personalities, in Parliament complex.

Radhakrishnan, whose election as vice president is a certainty, was accompanied by Union ministers and other leaders from the BJP-led alliance.

The electoral college for the vice presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to cast their votes.

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391.

The ruling NDA enjoys the support of at least 422 members and non-INDIA bloc parties such as YSRCP have already announced support to Radhakrishnan.

Described as a "Pachai Tamizhan" (true-blue Tamil) by well wishers, Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan (67) is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who served as a two-term member of the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later, went on to lead the party in Tamil Nadu.

The NDA is projecting Radhakrishnan as an untainted leader with rich political and administrative experience for the vice-president's office and maintaining that this would also prove useful as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan was the chairman of the All India Coir Board from 2016 to 2020, a period when coir exports witnessed a significant jump.

BJP president J P Nadda described Radhakrishnan as a "statesman" who commands respect across party lines. He belongs to the influential Gounder caste, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in Tamil Nadu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah

Parliament LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah introduces three key bills, Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM transfers ₹456 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks if harmony between governor, state govt meets Constitution's vision

Topics : NDA BJP Vice President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon