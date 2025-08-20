Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

At least 3 workers killed in building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj

A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Representative Image: Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said.

A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," he added.

An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting of ground and two floors, collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

 

Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to hospital, he said.

Rescue operations were underway till last reports came in. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah

Parliament LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah introduces three key bills, Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM transfers ₹456 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks if harmony between governor, state govt meets Constitution's vision

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Online gaming bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid din over SIR issue

Topics : Delhi Building Collapse Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon