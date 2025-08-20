Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

The top court passed the order on Periyasamy's appeal challenging the Madras High Court verdict of April, 28, which directed the special court to frame charges against him

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings before a special court against DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his family members in a ₹2.1 crore disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih on August 19 also issued notice in the matter.

"There shall be stay of proceedings in..pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, Dindigul," the bench said.

The top court passed the order on Periyasamy's appeal challenging the Madras High Court verdict of April, 28, which directed the special court to frame charges against him and his family members.

 

The high court passed the order on pleas filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging an order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

The high court, however, rejected that order and directed the special court to conduct a day-to-day trial and complete it within six months.

Periyasamy was alleged to have amassed wealth to the tune of ₹2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister between 2006 and 2010.

The DVAC challenged their discharge and filed the appeals before the high court in 2018.

Periyasamy holds the rural development, panchayats and panchayat union portfolios in the incumbent DMK government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

