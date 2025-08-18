Monday, August 18, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday

CP Radhakrishnan

Image credit: PM Modi's X account @narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate.

He arrived here to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders. 

Soon after the meeting, Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated."  Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20. He is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

