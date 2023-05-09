close

NDMC raises health licence fee for several businesses including restaurants

NDMC has raised annual health licence fee for several businesses, including restaurants, hotels, banquet halls and theatres, and the highest increase is of Rs 5,300 for five-star hotels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Food and groceries and quick service restaurant sectors have surpassed 2019 levels.

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has raised the annual health licence fee for several businesses, including restaurants, hotels, banquet halls and theatres, and the highest increase is of Rs 5,300 for five-star hotels.

The increase ranged between Rs 100 and Rs 5,300 across categories, an NDMC official said.

There has been no increase in health licence fee for a few categories of business such as laundry, boiler, hawking and dairy booths, he added.

An order was issued on May 6 for the increase in fees with effect from April 1.

The health licence fee for a five-star hotel was increased from Rs 75,300 to Rs 80,600, the highest across categories.

Some businesses such as meat shops, hawking on cycle, water trolley and ice-cream trolley saw an increase of Rs 100.

In the hospitality area, there was an increase of Rs 200 for guest houses with one to 20 beds, Rs 500 for 21-50 beds, Rs 1,000 for 50-100 beds, and Rs 2,300 for ones with more than 100 beds, according to the order.

"Annual revision in the health licence fees for grant and renewal of various trade licences for carrying out business activities like hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, lodging houses, sweet shops and small stalls/kiosk selling daily eatable items, etc. in NDMC area has been effected by NDMC with effect from 01/04/2023," the NDMC said in a statement.

"The increase in amount is minimal from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000 annually except in case of lodging houses and five-star Hotels," the statement read.

The NDMC also said the licence for each restaurant, cafe and coffee shop has to be taken separately and shall not be included in the licence of hotels.

For the renewal application received after April 30 and within one year from the date of expiry of the health licence, late fee charges -- five per cent of the licence fee per month -- will be charged, the order stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NDMC Delhi

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

NDMC raises health licence fee for several businesses including restaurants

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

IAF's first C-295 tactical transport aircraft takes to the skies

C-295 tactical transport aircraft
3 min read

