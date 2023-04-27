close

Ahead of G20 Summit, NDMC gears up to showcase summer flowers in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to display around four thousand summer season flower plants including Celosia, Balsam, and Cosmos in Satya Sadan area in south Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20, G20 Meet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to display around four thousand summer season flower plants including Celosia, Balsam, and Cosmos in Satya Sadan area in south Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit.

An NDMC official said six varieties of flowers have been sought in a tender floated by the civic body last week.

The six varieties are Celosia and Balsam, Cosmos, Gaillardia, Vinca Hybrid variety and the Zinnia. The varieties have been chosen so that the flower remains undaunted in the summer sun and produces a bounty of blooms to enjoy in the garden, an official said.

The total number of flower plants sought in the tender stands at 3,950.

The council has sought 750 plants of hybrid variety of Celosia in different colours.

According to the tender, Celosia flowers should be well-developed fresh and healthy with multi branches at the bloom stage.

Five hundred each of the flower plants of Balsam and Cosmos hybrid varieties in different colours have been sought.

The tender mentioned that the plants should be well-developed, fresh and healthy at the bloom stage.

The flowering plants will be put on display in different parts of Satya Sadan including parks and roads.

The Council has also sought 500 plants of Gaillardia double hybrid varieties in different colours.

It has sought 1,000 Vinca flower plants in different stages and 700 plants of Zinnia hybrid double varieties in different colours.

"The supply should be completed in accordance with the specification within 20 days after receiving of the supply order at Mata Mandir Hort. Enquiry, Nehru Park," the tender mentioned.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings are scheduled to be held at 55 locations in India and the summit will take place in Delhi in September 2023.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

G20 summit New Delhi NDMC

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

