Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

elhi sees massive traffic jams on New Year's day, several roads choked

As people had a hard time entering and exiting Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat metro stations, an official said many commuters did not have smart cards or online tickets

Delhi traffic

Traffic was heavy in other parts of the national capital as well, forcing people to take to X to complain about the situation.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several roads in Lutyens' Delhi area witnessed a chock-a-block situation while revellers stood in serpentine queues inside and outside metro stations as huge crowds thronged the India Gate, Connaught Place and various religious places in the national capital on New Year's Day.
"Be it in metro or on roads, there is no space in several areas of central Delhi," a commuter said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As people had a hard time entering and exiting Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat metro stations, an official said many commuters did not have smart cards or online tickets which contributed to the long queues.
Those with smart cards or online tickets were being allowed by CISF personnel to go first at security checkpoints. Some people claimed on social media in the evening that entry was closed at the Central Secretariat Metro Station.
Massive crowds gathered at the India Gate, Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Connaught Place circle, resulting in traffic chaos.
Traffic was heavy in other parts of the national capital as well, forcing people to take to X to complain about the situation. According to commuters, heavy traffic was witnessed in Chhattarpur, Barakhamba crossing towards Mandi House, Rajendra Prasad Marg roundabout, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Mathura Road and Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk, among others.
A bumper-to-bumper traffic was also witnessed near the India Gate and Mandi House while people also thronged Kartavya Path, leading to a jam-packed situation there.
A senior police officer said, "Adequate arrangements were made at various temples and markets since December 31. Teams are maintaining law and order condition."

"One platoon of paramilitary personnel with eight staffers of the Delhi Police were deployed at Hanuman temple as well as at Connaught Place inner circle and metro stations to manage the crowd," a police officer said.
Lokesh Bhardwaj, a priest at Kalkaji Mandir, told PTI there was a massive surge of visitors seeking blessings on the first day of the new year. "People have been reaching here since December 31 and the numbers are still increasing," he said.

Also Read

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

No vending, hawking in Connaught Place: Delhi HC directs authorities

Stage set for 77th I-Day, PM to lead celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

Rajnath Singh inaugurates first all-girls sainik school in Mathura

India's January minimum temperature likely to be above normal: IMD

Andhra to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha tomorrow

Senior national wrestling camps to commence in Patiala, Sonepat from Feb 9

Not appropriate to respond to criticism on my judgement: CJI on Article 370

Harmeet Singh Kalka, the president of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, also said that there was a continuous stream of devotees visiting holy sites. Huge traffic was witnessed near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, chocking the road towards Connaught Place.
Kalka said that they have hired extra staff for 'langar' (community kitchen).
Deepankar Sharma, a volunteer at Prachin Hanuman Mandir, said that there will be a huge crowd at the temple till Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi traffic Delhi New Year's Day Traffic jam connaught place Rajiv Chowk metro station Lutyen Delhi Delhi Traffic Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon