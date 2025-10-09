CDSCO launches nationwide audit of cough syrup makers after deaths

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a pan-India drive, asking all states and union territories (UTs) to provide a list of cough syrup manufacturing companies for testing, inspection, and auditing, according to official sources.
WHO confirms presence of toxic contaminants
An ANI report stated that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has received confirmation from the CDSCO regarding the presence of toxic contaminants in at least three oral cough syrups, the intake of which allegedly led to the deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.
The Union Health Ministry had earlier confirmed that one batch of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma, was found to contain 48 per cent Diethylene Glycol (DEG).
Officials added that two other syrups manufactured in Gujarat—Respifresh TR and Relife—were also found to have DEG levels marginally higher than the prescribed limit.
Contaminants and regulatory lapses under scrutiny
DEG is a cheap, colourless industrial chemical commonly used in products like brake fluids and paints. It can sometimes be mistakenly or illegally used in medicines as a substitute for propylene glycol, a solvent that helps dissolve drugs into liquid form.
Sources indicated that none of the three syrups had been exported from India.
The central drug regulatory body has sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over why product testing and site inspections were not carried out at Sresan Pharma’s units.
A recent site inspection audit conducted after the incident reported 364 observations, of which 38 were deemed very critical. Sources said the firm was granted a licence in 2011, with its renewal in 2016–17 approved by the state FDA without informing the CDSCO.
“The CDSCO has recommended cancellation of the firm’s licence and initiation of a criminal investigation against the company,” said people in the know. The Tamil Nadu FDA could not be immediately reached for comment.
Companies under investigation, bans and arrests made
According to reports, Sresan Pharma’s owner, Ranganathan Govindan, has been taken into custody by the Madhya Pradesh government in Chennai. Meanwhile, a stop-production order has been issued against the Gujarat manufacturers.
For Rajasthan, sources said samples collected in the state were found to be clear, and the deaths were likely caused by acute encephalitis.
Audit drive exposes poor compliance with drug safety norms
Sources further added that no state has yet fully complied with the Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) guidelines, which were introduced to ensure product safety and maintain pharmaceutical quality standards.
“So far, only 18 state and UT drug control authorities have onboarded the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS), aimed at streamlining drug licensing and regulatory compliance,” an official said.
ONDLS is a digital, single-window platform for processing drug-related licences across India. It has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in collaboration with the CDSCO.
DCGI issues fresh testing advisory to states
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday urged drug controllers in all states and UTs to ensure testing of raw materials and finished pharmaceutical formulations before release into the market.
In its advisory, the DCGI said that recent inspections and investigations of substandard drugs revealed that several manufacturers were not testing each batch of excipients and active ingredients for compliance with prescribed standards before use.
Similarly, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed states to ensure that cough syrups are not prescribed or dispensed to children below five years of age.
India faces renewed scrutiny after past incidents
The Madhya Pradesh incident follows similar crises that have previously damaged India’s pharmaceutical reputation.
In 2022, the World Health Organisation issued alerts after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in Uzbekistan and The Gambia, with tests confirming the presence of lethal contaminants.