Karisma Kapoor's children seek status quo on late father's will assets

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s children on Thursday sought a status quo on the creation of third-party rights over assets mentioned in the will of their late father, businessman and former Sona Comstar chairperson Sunjay Kapur.
Children challenge authenticity of will, allege forgery
Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, questioned the veracity of the will dated March 21, 2025, produced by Priya Kapur, widow of Sunjay Kapur.
Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, Jethmalani said it was highly suspicious that a well-educated man like the late Sunjay Kapur would not inform the executor of the purported will that she had been appointed as such.
He argued that this was unnatural conduct by their late father, adding that the will was a forged document indicating “clumsy forgery.”
“When I read the will, it is such a clumsy forgery that I dare say that no lawyer worth his soul would take credit for the creation of that will. It is impossible that Sunjay Kapur, bequeathing such a large estate in particular, would not have consulted a lawyer and got the will drafted by him. This question is not answered — who drafted it? It is not a lawyer,” Jethmalani told the court.
He further contended that “Sunjay’s digital footprints are nowhere there, but digital footprints are there of the conspirators to a crime.”
“This is a serious crime, which is forgery of a will — a most serious offence,” he added.
Delhi HC reserves hearing for October 13
The court will hear the arguments again on October 13.
The Delhi High Court, in the previous hearing on September 26, had allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality.
The court had also directed that neither the parties nor their counsel in the case should make statements to the media or disclose case material.
Family dispute over estate intensifies
The order came in a suit filed by Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, who have challenged the authenticity of a will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate.
Priya Kapur had applied for permission to furnish a list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover, or to form a “confidentiality club.”
The court also dealt with an application by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, seeking a copy of the will. Counsel informed the court that the original will had been filed.
Justice Singh had ordered that it remain in the custody of the registrar general until the next hearing and that Rani Kapur be given a copy on the condition that it not be leaked to the media and be used only for case purposes.