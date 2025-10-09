Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Yamuna cleaning to be completed before next Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

Yamuna cleaning to be completed before next Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

Speaking at the event, Shah hit out at the AAP and Congress governments, and accused them of indulging in corruption and not taking steps to clean the river

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The resolve to clean the Yamuna is not a political one but to honour its revered status among people, Amit Shah stressed. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled projects worth Rs 1,816 crore on Thursday to rejuvenate the Yamuna, and said the path to cleaning the river had become clearer under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the event, Shah hit out at the AAP and Congress governments, and accused them of indulging in corruption and not taking steps to clean the river.

The resolve to clean the Yamuna is not a political one but to honour its revered status among people, he stressed.

"Today's programme has a different significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that cleaning the Yamuna will be the topmost priority and will be completed before the next Lok Sabha polls. Even the AAP-da government that was in power had also talked about rejuvenating the river. They had said that they would take a dip in the river.

 

"They did not do it but Parvesh Verma ensured that their cutout was made to take a dip. The cutout became ill and had to be admitted to Safdarjung Hospital," he said, taking a dig at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM inspects ghats, reviews Chhath Puja preparations on Yamuna banks

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah to launch Yamuna revival projects worth ₹4,000 cr on Sep 30

real estate, realty firms

SC allows CBI to register six more real estate fraud cases in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Flood, Delhi Rains, Flood

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

In 2020, Kejriwal had promised that before the next elections, they would ensure that the Yamuna became so clean that people would be able to take a dip in it. He had said he would join people in taking a dip.

He said that AAP was "drowned" by the people of Delhi.

"There was a meeting held under the leadership of the prime minister. He said that as corruption will be stopped and the advertisements will be less, the path to clean the river will become clearer," he added.

Hitting out at the AAP government, he said the garbage mountains had become prominent during their tenure.

"I want to tell you that by January 1, 2028 you won't be able to find garbage mountains in Delhi. A beautiful garden will come up at their place," he said.

Accusing the AAP government of not allowing the central government schemes in Delhi, he praised the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the first week itself.

"They were involved in so many scams. Even the Congress was involved in corruption. But there has not been a single allegation of corruption against Modi. The BJP is dedicated to people," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cough syrup

Drug regulator begins pan-Indian inspection of cough syrup makers

PM Modi-Starmer

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Actor Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's children seek status quo on late father's will assets

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala gold-plating row heats up Kerala politics: What we know so far

Narendra modi, Global Fintech Fest

India among most technologically inclusive societies: Modi at Fintech Fest

Topics : Amit Shah India News Yamuna river Yamuna project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon